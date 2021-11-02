Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the September 30th total of 3,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 549,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Medical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,909,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after buying an additional 118,861 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Rockwell Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Medical by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,363,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 393,375 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 355,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. 17.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMTI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,028. Rockwell Medical has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $51.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.76.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 106.66% and a negative net margin of 52.69%. The company had revenue of $15.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.13 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Medical will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Medical from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

