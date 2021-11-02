Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Short Interest Update

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 385,200 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the September 30th total of 493,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Kimball Electronics news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $78,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 165,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,147.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $543,795. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Kimball Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimball Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Kimball Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the period. 64.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KE traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,020. Kimball Electronics has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $739.22 million, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.38.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $329.13 million during the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.37%.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

