$0.08 EPS Expected for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) to post earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.05. Sunstone Hotel Investors reported earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $117.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.92 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 89.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SHO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.22.

Shares of SHO stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,327. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average of $12.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $13.74.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHO. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 869.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,441,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776,657 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter worth $54,830,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,425,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619,443 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth $16,192,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 46.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,450,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.