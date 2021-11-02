Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $959.67 Million

Analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will post $959.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Generac’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $981.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $940.07 million. Generac posted sales of $701.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Generac will report full year sales of $3.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share.

GNRC has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $505.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $449.59.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 345.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,471 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,133,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,998,180,000 after acquiring an additional 213,057 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Generac by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,558,000 after acquiring an additional 199,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,258,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,464,000 after purchasing an additional 173,544 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded down $22.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $483.77. 96,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $441.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.64. Generac has a 1-year low of $202.56 and a 1-year high of $510.53. The stock has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.51, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.91.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

