Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CABA stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.95. 10,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,096. Cabaletta Bio has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $16.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.37 million, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on CABA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $6,062,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cabaletta Bio stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) by 361.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,531 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of Cabaletta Bio worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.