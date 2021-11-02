CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Releases Earnings Results

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share.

Shares of CVR Energy stock traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,703. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.31. CVR Energy has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $27.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVI shares. Citigroup downgraded CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.03 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank downgraded CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CVR Energy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 1,274.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,492 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of CVR Energy worth $5,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

