Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) will report earnings per share of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Equity LifeStyle Properties’ earnings. Equity LifeStyle Properties posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.73 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Equity LifeStyle Properties.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ELS shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELS. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.14. 37,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,086. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $88.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.73, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 66.82%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

