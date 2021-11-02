Analysts Set Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) PT at GBX 579.80

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 579.80 ($7.58).

STAN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

LON STAN traded down GBX 39.70 ($0.52) on Thursday, hitting GBX 466.10 ($6.09). 12,369,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,013,055. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 453.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 469.88. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of GBX 346.60 ($4.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97). The firm has a market capitalization of £14.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70.

In other news, insider José Viñals purchased 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.91) per share, for a total transaction of £51,980 ($67,912.20). Also, insider Naguib Kheraj purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.47) per share, for a total transaction of £209,500 ($273,713.09). Insiders purchased 121,500 shares of company stock worth $53,088,000 in the last quarter.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.