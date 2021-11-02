Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

MCW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 573,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $11,135,194.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 61,320 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $1,190,834.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,861.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,251,285 shares of company stock valued at $218,499,955.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at $4,947,156,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at $209,186,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at about $118,292,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at about $104,419,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at about $76,493,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCW traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.27. The stock had a trading volume of 12,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,092. Mister Car Wash has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $24.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.35.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mister Car Wash will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

