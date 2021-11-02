megaBONK 24 Hour Volume Hits $8,179.00 (MBONK)

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One megaBONK coin can now be purchased for about $0.0631 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, megaBONK has traded up 40.8% against the U.S. dollar. megaBONK has a total market cap of $189,203.38 and $8,179.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get megaBONK alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00050819 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.92 or 0.00224654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00012256 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.32 or 0.00095489 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004276 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

megaBONK Profile

megaBONK is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling megaBONK

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire megaBONK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy megaBONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MBONKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for megaBONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for megaBONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.