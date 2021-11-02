Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to Post $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) will report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.20. Mueller Water Products posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $78,111.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $420,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,484 shares of company stock valued at $583,904 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MWA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after buying an additional 888,715 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 120,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 25,431 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,514,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,922,000 after purchasing an additional 172,237 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth $658,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MWA stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.66. 51,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,138. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.82. Mueller Water Products has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $16.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This is an increase from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

