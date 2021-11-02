McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.49 EPS

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MCK traded up $11.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $219.25. 64,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,074. The company has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.94. McKesson has a one year low of $148.22 and a one year high of $210.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $1,684,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total value of $4,499,818.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on McKesson from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McKesson from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on McKesson from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.25.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

