$110.15 Million in Sales Expected for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) will announce $110.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $108.70 million and the highest is $112.65 million. Triumph Bancorp reported sales of $105.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year sales of $412.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $409.30 million to $417.96 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $460.74 million, with estimates ranging from $454.30 million to $465.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 28.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.07 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.51.

TBK traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.77. 3,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,191. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.16. Triumph Bancorp has a 12-month low of $40.12 and a 12-month high of $120.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.07.

In other news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 16,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total transaction of $1,860,000.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Todd Sparks sold 34,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.18, for a total value of $3,259,663.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,695 shares of company stock worth $10,301,944 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,607,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,376,000 after acquiring an additional 151,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,091,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,045,000 after acquiring an additional 167,858 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 635,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,215,000 after acquiring an additional 26,532 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 439,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,604,000 after buying an additional 20,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,485,000 after buying an additional 14,580 shares during the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

