$110.15 Million in Sales Expected for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2021

Analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) will announce $110.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $108.70 million and the highest is $112.65 million. Triumph Bancorp reported sales of $105.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year sales of $412.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $409.30 million to $417.96 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $460.74 million, with estimates ranging from $454.30 million to $465.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 28.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.07 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.51.

TBK traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.77. 3,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,191. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.16. Triumph Bancorp has a 12-month low of $40.12 and a 12-month high of $120.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.07.

In other news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 16,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total transaction of $1,860,000.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Todd Sparks sold 34,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.18, for a total value of $3,259,663.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,695 shares of company stock worth $10,301,944 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,607,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,376,000 after acquiring an additional 151,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,091,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,045,000 after acquiring an additional 167,858 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 635,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,215,000 after acquiring an additional 26,532 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 439,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,604,000 after buying an additional 20,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,485,000 after buying an additional 14,580 shares during the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Bancorp (TBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.