Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Hits New 12-Month High at $60.78

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.78 and last traded at $60.78, with a volume of 235454 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.88.

SQM has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.23, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.03 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 90.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,816,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,592 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 1,897,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,814,000 after acquiring an additional 719,194 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 175.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,055,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,941,000 after acquiring an additional 671,795 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,063,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,332,000 after acquiring an additional 647,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,139,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,956,000 after purchasing an additional 583,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

