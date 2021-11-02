Zacks Investment Research Upgrades agilon health (NYSE:AGL) to “Hold”

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “agilon health inc. which partners with primary care physicians to provide healthcare services. agilon health inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AGL. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on agilon health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist decreased their target price on agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on agilon health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, agilon health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

NYSE AGL traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.65. The stock had a trading volume of 30,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,039. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $44.83.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that agilon health will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 73,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $2,116,061.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John William Wulf sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $444,611.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,092,617 shares of company stock valued at $524,324,041.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGL. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in agilon health in the second quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. Northwestern University bought a new position in agilon health in the second quarter worth approximately $45,130,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in agilon health in the second quarter worth approximately $2,284,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

