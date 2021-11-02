Short Interest in Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Increases By 24.2%

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the September 30th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 377,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Shares of Micro Focus International stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $4.97. The stock had a trading volume of 21,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,011. Micro Focus International has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.47.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFGP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 30.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 2,199.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 174,049 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 30.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MFGP. Zacks Investment Research raised Micro Focus International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

