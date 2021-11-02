Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Short Interest Up 24.5% in October

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 379,600 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the September 30th total of 304,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 280,755 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,863 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter worth $113,000. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Shares of NUV traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,500. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $11.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.