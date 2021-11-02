Short Interest in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Grows By 24.5%

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 898,800 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the September 30th total of 722,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $134,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,377 shares in the company, valued at $473,467.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $1,109,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at $330,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 3.0% during the third quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 380,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after acquiring an additional 11,073 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at $651,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 35.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 33.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

Shares of NYSE HEP traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.94. The stock had a trading volume of 13,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,625. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average of $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.05. Holly Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $23.69.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $126.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.15 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 38.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.47%.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

