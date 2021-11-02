Short Interest in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Grows By 24.5%

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 898,800 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the September 30th total of 722,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
In related news, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $134,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,377 shares in the company, valued at $473,467.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $1,109,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at $330,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 3.0% during the third quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 380,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after acquiring an additional 11,073 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at $651,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 35.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 33.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE HEP traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.94. The stock had a trading volume of 13,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,625. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average of $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.05. Holly Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $23.69.
Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $126.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.15 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 38.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.47%.
Holly Energy Partners Company Profile
Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.