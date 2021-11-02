AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Short Interest Up 23.9% in October

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 808,900 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the September 30th total of 652,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup by 2.6% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup by 6.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in AptarGroup by 0.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AptarGroup by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATR traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.31. The stock had a trading volume of 10,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,540. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.71. AptarGroup has a 12-month low of $114.67 and a 12-month high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $825.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 41.76%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

