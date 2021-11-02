Bytecoin (BCN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $175,909.00

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bytecoin has a market cap of $72.38 million and approximately $175,909.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

