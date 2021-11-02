Analysts Expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to Announce $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) will report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Corning’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.55. Corning reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Corning will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.92.

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $306,628.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $602,898.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,724 shares of company stock worth $3,607,219 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in Corning by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 340,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Corning by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,022,000 after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares during the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC raised its position in Corning by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 986,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,366,000 after purchasing an additional 22,407 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Corning by 347.7% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,648,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Corning by 321.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 47,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

GLW stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.96. 279,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,476,125. The firm has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.80. Corning has a 1-year low of $32.01 and a 1-year high of $46.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

