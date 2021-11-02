Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Chegg stock traded down $30.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.42. 1,398,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,591. The company has a quick ratio of 18.64, a current ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Chegg has a 12 month low of $57.25 and a 12 month high of $115.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.00, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Chegg alerts:

CHGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities cut shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Chegg from $95.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chegg from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.76.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.