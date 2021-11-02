Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $140.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Oil States International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:OIS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.14. 29,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,491. Oil States International has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $9.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 3.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

