Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.20 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) will post $27.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.00 million and the highest is $28.00 million. Sangamo Therapeutics posted sales of $57.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year sales of $112.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $109.81 million to $121.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $130.88 million, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $307.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $27.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 98.21%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGMO. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,979,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 165,123 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 202.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 62,521 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,655,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,255,000 after buying an additional 299,322 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 580,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after buying an additional 19,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,458,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,273,000 after buying an additional 18,089 shares in the last quarter. 52.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SGMO stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.76. The stock had a trading volume of 241,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,518. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.66. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $19.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.42.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

