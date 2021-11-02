Keep Network (KEEP) Market Cap Achieves $430.76 Million

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 2nd. Over the last week, Keep Network has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Keep Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001136 BTC on exchanges. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $430.76 million and $154.34 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Keep Network

Keep Network (CRYPTO:KEEP) is a coin. Its launch date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 598,014,620 coins. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official website is keep.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

