DomRaider Market Cap Reaches $591,814.09 (DRT)

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 2nd. DomRaider has a total market cap of $591,814.09 and approximately $3.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DomRaider coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DomRaider has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00050569 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.23 or 0.00222710 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00012237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.38 or 0.00095218 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004273 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DomRaider Profile

DomRaider is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 coins. DomRaider’s official website is token.domraider.com . DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DomRaider network is an open-source blockchain dedicated to the decentralization of auctions in real time. It will be transparent, adaptable and inter-operable, without compromising on speed. Live auctioneers, escrow, appraisal experts, delivery services and online auctions providers will all be able to join the network, provide their services and add value to the blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DomRaider directly using US dollars.

