Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Short Interest Update

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 1,770,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 388,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,913,000 after purchasing an additional 700,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 445.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 914,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 746,825 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,812,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 86,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

UBX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

NASDAQ:UBX traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.73. The company had a trading volume of 22,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,726. The firm has a market cap of $150.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.98. Unity Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $9.78.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). On average, equities analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.