Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Short Interest Update

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 885,100 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the September 30th total of 682,400 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 271,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

TGLS stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.79. 17,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,578. Tecnoglass has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $30.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $121.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.77 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tecnoglass will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $195,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGLS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 14,217 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 3.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass in the first quarter worth about $186,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 23.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 41,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 349.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 58,103 shares in the last quarter. 18.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Sidoti began coverage on Tecnoglass in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

