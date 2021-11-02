Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Short Interest Down 34.2% in October

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 535,800 shares, a decrease of 34.2% from the September 30th total of 814,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viomi Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. TheStreet lowered Viomi Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Viomi Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

NASDAQ:VIOT traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.59. The stock had a trading volume of 874 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,009. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.85. Viomi Technology has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $18.99. The stock has a market cap of $322.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $256.93 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Viomi Technology will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIOT. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Viomi Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Viomi Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Viomi Technology in the first quarter valued at $1,168,000. 4.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of Internet-of-thing (IoT) enabled smart home products. It offers oven steamer, range hood, refrigerator, water purifier, and washing machine. The company was founded by Xiao Ping Chen in May 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

