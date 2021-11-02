Analysts Anticipate ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Will Post Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Analysts predict that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) will post $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ResMed’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the highest is $1.52. ResMed reported earnings per share of $1.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ResMed will report full-year earnings of $6.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $7.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.20 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.44.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.57, for a total transaction of $2,204,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,825,042.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.05, for a total value of $695,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,410 shares of company stock worth $14,345,377. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 24,552.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. 65.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed stock traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $262.50. The stock had a trading volume of 19,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,196. The company has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.14, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $274.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.99. ResMed has a 52 week low of $179.37 and a 52 week high of $301.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.52%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

