Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Increased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,414,166 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,470 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 4.4% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Apple worth $3,206,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 60.0% during the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $1.83 on Tuesday, reaching $150.79. 1,390,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,304,977. The company has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 142.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.53.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,840,659 shares of company stock worth $419,503,682. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

