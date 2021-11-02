Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.42-1.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $540-560 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $533.01 million.Fabrinet also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.420-$1.490 EPS.

NYSE:FN traded up $11.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.26. 16,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,514. Fabrinet has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $109.56. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $543.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.60 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.67.

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 5,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $600,145.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $1,143,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,027 shares of company stock worth $6,693,376. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fabrinet stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 63.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,074 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.43% of Fabrinet worth $15,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

