SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Shares of SXC stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $6.86. 63,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $569.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 681.00 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.76. SunCoke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15.

In related news, SVP Katherine T. Gates sold 19,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $147,134.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,309 shares in the company, valued at $623,886.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SunCoke Energy stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 814,210 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 177,072 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.98% of SunCoke Energy worth $5,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. B. Riley upped their price objective on SunCoke Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

