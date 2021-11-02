Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Trading 11.1% Higher

Shares of Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) traded up 11.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.86 and last traded at $9.82. 56,815 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,112,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.84.
Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on Cazoo Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.80 target price on the stock.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.33.
Cazoo Group Company Profile (NYSE:CZOO)
Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON.
