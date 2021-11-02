Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Trading 11.1% Higher

Shares of Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) traded up 11.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.86 and last traded at $9.82. 56,815 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,112,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.84.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on Cazoo Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.80 target price on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cazoo Group stock. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

Cazoo Group Company Profile (NYSE:CZOO)

Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON.

