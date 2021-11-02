Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

EPRT traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.67. The stock had a trading volume of 12,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,482. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.13. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $32.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 59.15, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPRT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.31.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,386 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $12,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

