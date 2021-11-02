North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $161.17 Million

Analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) will post $161.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $145.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $184.80 million. North American Construction Group reported sales of $104.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full year sales of $557.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $524.00 million to $646.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $649.68 million, with estimates ranging from $595.20 million to $778.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow North American Construction Group.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 7.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

NOA stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.65. 1,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,968. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.59. The company has a market cap of $499.53 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $17.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in North American Construction Group by 1,308.7% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,366,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,147 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the second quarter valued at $3,779,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in North American Construction Group by 35.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after buying an additional 188,600 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in North American Construction Group during the first quarter worth about $1,570,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in North American Construction Group by 135.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 143,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.98% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

