The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.66 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) will announce sales of $3.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Mosaic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.71 billion. The Mosaic posted sales of $2.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that The Mosaic will report full-year sales of $12.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.12 billion to $12.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.06 billion to $14.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Mosaic.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on The Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.31.

MOS stock traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.55. 787,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,034,247. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.57 and its 200 day moving average is $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Mosaic has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $43.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOS. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Mosaic by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in The Mosaic in the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in The Mosaic in the first quarter worth approximately $3,869,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Mosaic by 441.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in The Mosaic by 14.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 225,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

