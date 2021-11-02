Portion 1-Day Volume Hits $5,295.00 (PRT)

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Portion coin can now be bought for about $0.0108 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Portion has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Portion has a market cap of $3.33 million and $5,295.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00050569 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.23 or 0.00222710 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00012237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.38 or 0.00095218 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004273 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Portion

Portion is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 307,560,371 coins. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt . Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Portion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Portion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Portion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

