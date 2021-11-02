Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 34.0% from the September 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of DISA stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $9.74. 36 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,962. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.70. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 2nd quarter worth $9,700,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 2nd quarter worth $485,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 2nd quarter worth $2,402,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 2nd quarter worth $2,910,000.

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

