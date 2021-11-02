Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the September 30th total of 41,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 59,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

EPHY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.78. 7,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,032. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.73. Epiphany Technology Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPHY. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

