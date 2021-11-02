EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Short Interest Down 37.0% in October

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the September 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of EuroDry stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.04. The stock had a trading volume of 976 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,017. The firm has a market cap of $79.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. EuroDry has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $34.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.89 and its 200 day moving average is $23.44.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $14.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 million. EuroDry had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 9.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that EuroDry will post 13.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of EuroDry from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet raised shares of EuroDry from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in EuroDry during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in EuroDry by 282.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in EuroDry by 5,191.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in EuroDry by 19.7% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in EuroDry during the second quarter valued at about $388,000. 14.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EuroDry Company Profile

Eurodry Ltd. engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks , which includes bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company was founded on January 8, 2018 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

