Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.050-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Otter Tail also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.05-4.20 EPS.

Shares of Otter Tail stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.80. 1,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,549. Otter Tail has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $63.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.12 and its 200 day moving average is $52.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.40.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $316.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.63 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Otter Tail will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Otter Tail from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Otter Tail from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Otter Tail stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,774 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.45% of Otter Tail worth $9,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 46.15% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

