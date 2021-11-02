Brokerages Anticipate MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is ($0.22). MGM Resorts International reported earnings of ($1.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The business’s revenue was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.52) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MGM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.81.

MGM traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.88. The stock had a trading volume of 277,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,667,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $49.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is -0.25%.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $2,626,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $1,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,500 shares of company stock worth $5,771,175 over the last ninety days. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 52,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth about $1,650,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 32.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 47,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 43.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 22,651 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

