Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Issues Earnings Results

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of CRVS stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.92. 40,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,919,077. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.71 million, a P/E ratio of -157.28 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.15.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 1,109,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $6,757,731.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $15,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,339 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRVS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.