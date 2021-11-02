Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 2,121.74% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $8.53. 155,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,410,345. Energy Fuels has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $9.09. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.59 and a beta of 1.77.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

UUUU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Fuels presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

In related news, Director Robert W. Kirkwood acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $52,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 380,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,140.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 21.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 57,442 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 105.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 35,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. 26.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.