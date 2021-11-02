Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 2.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Broadstone Net Lease stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.89. The company had a trading volume of 9,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,387. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.77. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average of $24.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $8,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BNL. Truist Financial lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.57.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

