Zloadr Price Hits $0.32 (ZDR)

Zloadr (CURRENCY:ZDR) traded 26.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Zloadr coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000499 BTC on popular exchanges. Zloadr has a total market cap of $1.72 million and $691.00 worth of Zloadr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zloadr has traded 26.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00050734 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.12 or 0.00221934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00012234 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.49 or 0.00095135 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004280 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Zloadr Profile

Zloadr is a coin. Zloadr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,425,706 coins. Zloadr’s official Twitter account is @zloadr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zloadr describes itself as transparent crypto due-diligence platform that aims to provide banks, investors, and financial institutions with free and well-researched information. “

Zloadr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zloadr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zloadr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zloadr using one of the exchanges listed above.

