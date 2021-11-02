Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Latch’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.45). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Latch will report full-year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($0.92). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Latch.

Get Latch alerts:

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LTCH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Latch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.43 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. 33.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LTCH traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.52. 46,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,744. Latch has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $19.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.67.

Latch Company Profile

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Latch (LTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Latch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.