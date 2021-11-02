Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to Announce $3.99 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) will post earnings per share of $3.99 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.37. Cummins reported earnings per share of $3.57 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cummins will report full-year earnings of $16.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.16 to $16.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $18.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.12 to $20.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMI. Cowen raised Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Vertical Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cummins by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,584,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,662,000 after acquiring an additional 43,799 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,665,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,101,000 after acquiring an additional 39,451 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,977,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,023,000 after acquiring an additional 185,095 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Cummins by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,588,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,411,000 after acquiring an additional 63,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Cummins by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,569,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,640,000 after acquiring an additional 798,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

CMI stock traded down $2.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $242.41. 45,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,057. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.65. The company has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. Cummins has a twelve month low of $216.41 and a twelve month high of $277.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

