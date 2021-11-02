Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.740-$0.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.59 billion-$5.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.49 billion.Under Armour also updated its FY21 guidance to ~$0.74 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Under Armour from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush began coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Under Armour from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Under Armour from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.89.

Shares of UAA stock traded up $3.82 on Tuesday, hitting $25.80. 1,177,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,489,424. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. Under Armour has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $26.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.97.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Under Armour stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,526,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661,912 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.54% of Under Armour worth $53,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

